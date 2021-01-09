MVL Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.36 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, UEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last week, MVL has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.34 or 0.03676053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00288338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,676,388,857 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM, Cryptology, UEX, Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

