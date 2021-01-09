Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.21.

NYSE MYOV traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 1,956,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,678 shares of company stock worth $1,653,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 328.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 127,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

