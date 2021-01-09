Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $408.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.00. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

