Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

