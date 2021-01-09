Namecoin Market Cap Hits $11.18 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $69,831.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,372.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.68 or 0.01354091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00165503 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

