Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) rose 15.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 36,936,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 29,049,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The stock has a market cap of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 314,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

