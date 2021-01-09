Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSSC. ValuEngine downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.43 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 328,253 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 82,255 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

