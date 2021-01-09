Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NSSC opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.43 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

