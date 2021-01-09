National Bank Financial Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$52.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

GDI opened at C$45.55 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.19 and a 52 week high of C$47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.79.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.6575737 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

