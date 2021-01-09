National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

