National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $3.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.81.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National CineMedia stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $302.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.89.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
