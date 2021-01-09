National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.04

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.04 and traded as high as $254.60. National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) shares last traded at $254.60, with a volume of 2,998,002 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEX. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.10.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

