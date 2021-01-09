National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $37.22. 788,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

