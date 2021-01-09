National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.36

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 24084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.06, a P/E/G ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. National Vision’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

