Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

