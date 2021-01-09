Neblio Hits Market Cap of $10.83 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001587 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $3.04 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003606 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,317,499 coins and its circulating supply is 16,894,933 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

