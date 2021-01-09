Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Receives €63.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.78 ($75.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NEM stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €58.65 ($69.00). The stock had a trading volume of 396,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. Nemetschek SE has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 68.78.

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

