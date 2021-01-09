Neo (NEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $20.81 or 0.00050535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00022925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00104624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.28 or 0.00559121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00216115 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

