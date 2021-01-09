Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nesco in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NSCO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 191,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Nesco has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $361.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.08.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nesco will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nesco by 36.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Nesco in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nesco in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nesco in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nesco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

