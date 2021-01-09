Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

