NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NetEase stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.57. 3,378,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $114.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 82.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

