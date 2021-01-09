Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.14.

Netflix stock opened at $510.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

