NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Trading 6% Higher

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.23. 144,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 69,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at $104,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $31,291.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $104,981 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NetSol Technologies worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

