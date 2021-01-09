New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.62.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 3,855,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

