Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $83,446.65 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NEM stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Newmont by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

