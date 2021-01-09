Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.51.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,710,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,815 shares of company stock worth $2,958,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $262,033,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.