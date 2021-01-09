Newton Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. Newton has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $1.68 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00104381 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00558365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00215970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.