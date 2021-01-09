Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. Nexans has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $74.76.

About Nexans

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

