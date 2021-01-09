Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.63.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.