NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

