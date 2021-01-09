NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Earns Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NFI stock opened at C$25.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.05. NFI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.5716617 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s payout ratio is -37.35%.

In other NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

About NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

