Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCBS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $139,393.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.