Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $307,308.11 and approximately $42.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00104793 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.21 or 0.00572763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00217728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050133 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

