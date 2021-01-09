Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

