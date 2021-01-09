Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

