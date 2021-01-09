nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 256,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 229,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in nLIGHT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

