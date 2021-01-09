Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) COO Sells $312,313.12 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of JWN opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $42.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

