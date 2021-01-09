Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $248.60 and last traded at $248.50, with a volume of 23736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.35.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 72,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 154.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.