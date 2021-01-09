Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $257.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

