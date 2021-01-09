North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 110,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

