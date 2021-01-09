Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $22.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. 13,493,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,250,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,245,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

