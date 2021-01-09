Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

