Nuance Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 739 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,132% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after buying an additional 7,542,525 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $47.41 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.