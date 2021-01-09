Nuggets Market Cap Achieves $590,997.12 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 90.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $590,997.12 and approximately $86.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00107922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.63 or 0.00680213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00219171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052506 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

