NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

NS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 441,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,288. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.60.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

