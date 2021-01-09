Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Ocugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.80.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $435.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ocugen by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

