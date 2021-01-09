Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Offshift has a market cap of $2.33 million and $666,457.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,657.36 or 0.99703523 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

