OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

