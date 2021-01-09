OIN Finance (OIN) Price Up 24.5% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $306,893.01 and approximately $327,433.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.43 or 0.00721675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219362 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

