Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,549,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,815,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 197,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 178,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 132,449 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.